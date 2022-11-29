Madhya Pradesh: BJP launches Tribal Gaurav Yatra in 84 villages of Mhow Assembly

Representative Image |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Patalpani on the Sacrifice Day of freedom fighter Tantya Bhil. Collector Ilaiyaraaja along with BJP leaders inspected the programme and helipad venues at Patalpani on Sunday.

Last year, the Chief Minister had addressed huge gatherings in Patalpani and Indore on the Sacrifice Day of Mama Tantya. This time a meeting would be held at Patalpani.

Eight days before the Sacrifice Day, the BJP has launched Tribal Pride Yatra in 84 villages of Mhow Assembly. The yatra which started on Saturday would cover 84 tribal-dominated villages in eight days. During this, priests would be honoured in the village. A chariot carrying urn of Tantya Mama's birth place and tomb had been kept. The purpose of the yatra was to make people aware of the contribution of Tantya Mama.

On Sunday, state coordinator of BJP feedback department Nishant Khare and district president Rajesh Sonkar participated in the Tribal Gaurav Yatra in Gajinda village of Baigram. Nishant Khare said that Tantya Mama had made Patalpani his workplace. He protected water, forest and land from the British and their sycophantic moneylenders. According to the CM information, tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, BJP district president Sonkar, state coordinator of BJP Nishant Khare and Collector Ilaiyaraaja visited Tantya Mama's tomb and statue site on Sunday. They also inspected the helipad site. CM would address a gathering here.

