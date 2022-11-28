Indore: Railways start counselling villagers to stop movement on railyway tracks

Representative Image | Photo: File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To stop the movement of animals and children on the railway tracks, Railway’s civil defence team is running a campaign among villagers of the district.

The railway is making every possible effort to stop accidents occurring at railway gates and tracks. In this connection, a plan has been drawn to prevent further accidents involving animals. Villagers are being warned not to allow cattle or children to come near the tracks. The counselling was done in Ujjain and Dewas districts. According to official information children playing near railway tracks, and standing near railway tracks using headphones and earphones while crossing the tracks can lead to loss of life.

Villagers were asked to keep children away from the railway tracks and not to let them play around them. It has often been seen that cattle roaming on the railway line are hit by trains. Apart from the loss of life, there is also damage to the train engine. Due to wear and tear or damage, the driver is forced to stop the train. In such cases, the engine is checked and later declared fit by the concerned department.

Till the train leaves after such an accident, the passengers face inconvenience. The sudden application of brakes also results in the derailment of the coach. Looking at all these aspects, Railways has taken steps to ensure the safety, security of pet animals, and cattle coming on the railway line. Pet owners are urged not to walk their pets around the railway track. If animal owners are caught with their pets near the track, then action can be taken against them.