Madhya Pradesh: 74th NCC Foundation Day; NCC academy to be set up in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar

Governor Mangubhai Patel released e-journal of NCC at Shaurya Smarak | PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel addressed a function to mark 74th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Foundation Day at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal on Sunday. He flagged off cycle rally called Cyclothon - Cycle for Unity.’ Governor Patel said that the state would set up NCC academy in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Sagar. Adequate funds have also been allocated for the purpose.

Under Cyclothon, 75 NCC cadets of 5 teams participated in 1900-km cycling starting from November 19.

Encouraging parents to let girls join NCC, Governor Patel said that the NCC directorate operated six girl battalions. “Parents should give encouragement to girls to join NCC so that they bring glory to the state and the country,” he added. Additional Director General of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh AK Mahajan, all the officers and cadets took oath to excel in 75th year of NCC.