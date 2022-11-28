Bhopal: MPSD to launch two-year PG diploma, shift to new premises

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh School of Drama (MPSD) will introduce two-year PG diploma in theatre from the next academic session (2023-24). The institution has received affiliation from Raja Mansingh Tomar Music & Arts University, Gwalior. At present, the MPSD runs one-year course with 26 seats.

The School is being shifted from Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhavan to building of Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet & Kala Academy.

“We are affiliated to Mansingh University. Course will be broadly along the lines of MA (theatre) course run by Raja Mansingh Tomar University. We are in the process of making some changes in the syllabus though,” Tikam Joshi, MPSD director, told Free Press.

Joshi said that one year was not enough for a comprehensive training of the students. A proposal to make the course two-year and get affiliation from Raja Mansingh University first came up in 2020. The proposal was approved by Board of Governors of the School. However, it couldn’t fructify due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The School will shift to the building of Kala Academy. Since its establishment in 2011, the School was located in the building of Little Ballet Troupe. In 2018, it was shifted to Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhavan and is now set to move to new premises. The space available to School at Sanskriti Bhavan is far from adequate. However, the building of Allauddin Khan Kala Akademi is dilapidated and will need extensive renovation before the school can begin functioning from there.

The MPSD is also short of teachers. At present, there is no permanent faculty at the School.

"The drama school has received recognition from Raja Mansingh Tomar Kala Vishwavidyalaya, Gwalior. The two-year course will be introduced from 2023-24 session. Shortage of teachers will also be removed soon,"said Aditi Kumar Tripathi, Director, Culture Department.