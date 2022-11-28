Bhopal: Solar panels along Upper Lake damaged

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Solar panels installed along the Upper Lake have been damaged. They were installed after cosultation from Urja Vikas Nigam by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).

It has been functional for about two years and powers the Bhopal Municipal Corporation pumping station on VIP Road. Smart City CEO Gaurav Benal, when contacted, did not comment.

The solar panels were initially to be installed on both sides of the lake. Its installation along Boat Club was opposed. As a result, all the panels were installed on VIP side of Upper Lake.

BSCDCL signed MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the installation and with MP Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for five-year maintenance. However, an investigation into the design flaw has yet to take place. The much-hyped project was supposed to be completed in early 2019 but was delayed due to technical snags.

BMC senior fire officer Rameshwar Neel said, “Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited installed solar panels. It is up to BSCDCL to maintain it. BMC has nothing to do. The BSCDCL plans to install more solar panels. However, BMC will cooperate with Smart City team for monitoring.”