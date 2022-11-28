Madhya Pradesh: Bina girl’s murder in Odisha sparks protests

FP Photo

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): The murder of an 18-year-old girl from Bina district of Madhya Pradesh in Odisha sparked protests in the district on Sunday. The girl, resident of the Agasod area of Bina district, went to visit Odisha where she was abducted and murdered and her body was burnt with chemicals so that nobody can identify her.

The protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and the state police. The family members of the girl along with the members of Kushwaha Samaj and Hindu organisations staged a sit-in at Sarvodaya Square in the city.

They also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the Chief Minister and the President, to Bina legislator Mahesh Rai and sub-divisional officer of police. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and stringent action against them. In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old girl’s body was found on a beach in Puri in Odisha on Saturday.

The girl was found lying face down in her undergarments and had severe injuries, Free Press Journal reported. Her family has alleged that she was raped. “Her face was burnt with acid and her fingers were mutilated,” Jagran quoted the victim’s brother as saying.

The girl who hailed from Madhya Pradesh had come to Puri for a visit and was staying with her parents and brother at a hotel called Shanti Palace. On 23 November, she went outside to pick up clothes that were left to dry. When she did not return, her family began searching for her.

The victim’s father told FPJ that the family did not receive any help from the Odisha Police, Madhya Pradesh Police, and the state government. “We don’t want anything from the government, but only want justice for my daughter. I want the strictest punishment for those who did this to my daughter so that her soul rests in peace,” he told FPJ.