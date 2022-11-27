Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tears into JJ Mission EE, gets angry over non-distribution of nutritious food

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan was angry about the slow progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Dewas, PM Housing Scheme, non-distribution of nutritious food for two months and about the poor condition of village roads. Chouhan was reviewing the performance of Dewas district in terms of implementation of government schemes.

The Chief Minister tore into executive engineer Narayan Bhide for giving wrong information about Jal Jeevan Mission.

Chouhan sought information about the restoration after the allotment of water connections. The Chief Minister not only expressed anger against the executive engineer but also asked the collector to inquire into the matter.

He gave a dressing-down to officers for poor state of village roads and expressed anger at slow progress of PM Housing Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that many officers had been at one place for a long time. The officers, against whom there are complaints of corruption and misconduct, should be identified and government should be informed about them, Chouhan said, adding that action should be immediately taken against corrupt officers.

The Chief Minister also took feedback on law and order. He said that the report of complainants should be registered at the police station. He directed the officials to launch a drive against drug addiction as government’s priority is to keep youths away from it.