Bhopal: 100 shops to be removed for 16-km-long, 6-lane road in Kolar

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all 100 shops will be removed for construction of 16-kilometre long cement concrete (CC) road in Kolar satellite township covering entire stretch of Chuna Bhatti. The government will give transferable development rights and Floor Area Ratio to land owners in case their private properties are damaged.

The six-lane CC road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 222 crore from Kolar Tiraha to Golgaon Jod Square. Its length will be 16 kilometres and the width will be 105 ft. The highway will have additional facilities like footpaths along with dividers. Other features will be beautification of squares, intersections falling in the middle of the road, and parking area on the surrounding land.

According to traders, 100 shops will be removed from Kolar Trisection to Golgaon Jod Chowraha.

MLA speak

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “Government has land measuring 330 feet out of which 105 feet will be taken for road construction. Encroachment from government land will be removed and no compensation will be awarded for it. In case, there is damage to private property while constructing road, the land owner will given Floor Area Ratio accordingly.

‘Trying to address issues’

President of Kolar Traders Association Sanjiv Mishra said, “We are trying to reduce loss and damage to traders. If anyone is running shop in government land, they will have to leave it. We have talked to officials and even MLA Rameshwar Sharma assured of help. Traders are tensed but traders’ association is with them.”

In touch with traders

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member and corporator Ravindra Yati said, “Construction work has started at war footing. Six-lane road will provide better road connectivity. We are cautious that traders should not face loss during construction of six-lane road. We are in regular in touch with traders to convince them for shifting shops for smooth construction.”