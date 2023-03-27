 News Diary Mhow: Awareness rally on eye, blood donation held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNews Diary Mhow: Awareness rally on eye, blood donation held

News Diary Mhow: Awareness rally on eye, blood donation held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 12:18 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A rally has been taken out to create awareness about the importance of eye and blood donation. During the rally the people were encouraged to pledge their eyes for donation after death. The rally was organised by Kishan Bhai Patel Daji Trust.  Since 2007, Daji Trust has been conducting Shatak Abhiyan with public cooperation. Trust President Satyanarayan Patel said if a person donates eyes, he helps two persons to see the world, this is the supreme donation. He urged people to donate blood and save the life of another person.

Harod is dist Sarpanch Union chief

President of Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch Sangh Nirbhay Singh Yadav has appointed Harsola sarpanch  Vishnu Harod Pahalwan as the president of Indore District Sarpanch Union. Harrod said soon the district executive body will be formed and tehsil president will also be appointed. For the same a  district-level meeting will be convened in April.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Shatayu Pandit Ramprasad Sharma felicitated in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Cases against politicians should be tried in fast track courts, says Ashwini...

Madhya Pradesh: Cases against politicians should be tried in fast track courts, says Ashwini...

Indore: Lion region conference ‘Samanvay’ held

Indore: Lion region conference ‘Samanvay’ held

Madhya Pradesh: Class VII girl abducted from Pithampur, body recovered 40 km away in Mangliya

Madhya Pradesh: Class VII girl abducted from Pithampur, body recovered 40 km away in Mangliya

Indore: Only 47% applications against 2.84 lakh RTE seats in MP

Indore: Only 47% applications against 2.84 lakh RTE seats in MP

Indore: Super Speciality Hospital inspected for NABH certification 

Indore: Super Speciality Hospital inspected for NABH certification 