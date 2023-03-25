 Madhya Pradesh: Shatayu Pandit Ramprasad Sharma felicitated in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Shatayu Pandit Ramprasad Sharma felicitated in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Shatayu Pandit Ramprasad Sharma felicitated in Mhow

Naveen Saini and Dinesh Dholi said that poet Pandit Satyanarayan Sattan was the main speaker in the event which was presided over by senior journalist Omprakash Dholi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation ceremony was organised to felicitate Pandit Ramprasad Sharma for completing 100 years. The function was organised by various institutions and citizens of Mhow in Shri Maheshwari Vidyalaya premises.

Naveen Saini and Dinesh Dholi said that poet Pandit Satyanarayan Sattan was the main speaker in the event which was presided over by senior journalist Omprakash Dholi. The programme started with Swastivachan by chief priest of Shri Gopal Mandir Rajesh Shastri. The guests were welcomed by Ram Dholi and Rajendra Harshwal of organising committee.

Keynote speaker Sattan said, “I came to know that such Vipra Shreshtha is present in Mhow Nagar, I came to Mhow for his darshan and blessings. After seeing him I knew as much as his life introduction and now I listen to him in my life journey.” The felicitation letter was read by Jitendra Sharma of the committee, and guests and organizing committee presented Pandit Ram Prasad with a felicitation letter by garlanding him with a shawl. The event was presided over by Narayan Chauhan

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: National webinar held in Mhow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Family looted at knife-point in Jabalpur-Somnath Express, 1 injured

MP: Family looted at knife-point in Jabalpur-Somnath Express, 1 injured

MP: Congmen protest against RaGa’s disqualification, burn effigies in Suwasara

MP: Congmen protest against RaGa’s disqualification, burn effigies in Suwasara

MP: BJP workers from 8 villages join Congress in Sendhwa

MP: BJP workers from 8 villages join Congress in Sendhwa

MP: Burglar arrested with stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 1.4L in Sanawad

MP: Burglar arrested with stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 1.4L in Sanawad

Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests against RaGa’s disqualification in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests against RaGa’s disqualification in Ratlam