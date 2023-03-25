Madhya Pradesh: Shatayu Pandit Ramprasad Sharma felicitated in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A felicitation ceremony was organised to felicitate Pandit Ramprasad Sharma for completing 100 years. The function was organised by various institutions and citizens of Mhow in Shri Maheshwari Vidyalaya premises.

Naveen Saini and Dinesh Dholi said that poet Pandit Satyanarayan Sattan was the main speaker in the event which was presided over by senior journalist Omprakash Dholi. The programme started with Swastivachan by chief priest of Shri Gopal Mandir Rajesh Shastri. The guests were welcomed by Ram Dholi and Rajendra Harshwal of organising committee.

Keynote speaker Sattan said, “I came to know that such Vipra Shreshtha is present in Mhow Nagar, I came to Mhow for his darshan and blessings. After seeing him I knew as much as his life introduction and now I listen to him in my life journey.” The felicitation letter was read by Jitendra Sharma of the committee, and guests and organizing committee presented Pandit Ram Prasad with a felicitation letter by garlanding him with a shawl. The event was presided over by Narayan Chauhan

