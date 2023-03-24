 Madhya Pradesh: National webinar held in Mhow
Madhya Pradesh: National webinar held in Mhow

The topic of the webinar was ‘Importance of Millets in the present context’.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A national webinar was organised on WEdnesday under ‘Shri Anna Mahotsav, 2023’ as per instructions of State Level Neck Cell in Government College, Pithampur.

The topic of the webinar was ‘Importance of Millets in the present context’. Principal Dr Vinod Khatri said on this occasion that the year 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Nutritious Cereals. Main speakers of the programme were Narendra Tambe (Indore) and Dr Aradhana Shrivas (Damoh). Dr Shrivas explained the importance of Shri Anna in a very simple way. Participants from different states attended the programme. It was co-ordinated and thanked by Dr Anita Malviya.

