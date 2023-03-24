 MP: SDO bans plot sale in illegal colony, FIR filed with Simrol PS in Mhow
During investigation, it came to fore that land owners lacked coloniser license, TNCP approved colony layout, and colony development permission

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed by administration with Simrol police station against Kaushalya Jungle Farm House colony being developed illegally in village of Mhow tehsil.

The said colony land Khasra No. 99, 100, 101, 102, 104/1, 104/2, 105/1, 105/2 (total area 4.966 hectare) is owned by Nandkishore, Chandrashekhar, Sita and Mahesh.

It was being developed by Kumar Kamdar. So far 27 plots had been sold. During investigation, it came to fore that land owners lacked coloniser license, TNCP approved colony layout, and colony development permission. The coloniser was selling plots by misleading customers.

Sub-Divisional Officer Akshat Jain has banned construction and sale of plot in the colony.

An FIR was registered under Section 61-D of the Panchayat Raj and Village Swaraj Act and Section 420 of the CrPC with Simrol police station.

