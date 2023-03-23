Madhya Pradesh: Two murder accused held in Mhow

Representational Picture

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): About 45 days after the death of a young man, who committed suicide after being upset with bookies in Manpur, the police got success in nabbing the accused. Two accused were arrested near Choral Dame on Tuesday afternoon. The accused were in the process of fleeing towards Khargone. However, the other three are still absconding. It is worth mentioning that some habitual offenders of Manpur are engaged in betting business for a long time.

The deceased was very upset with the accused. Due to which the deceased Mohan, a resident of Basod Mohalla Manpur had consumed poisonous substance on February 6. He died on February 7 during treatment. Police had registered a case against Rafiq alias Guddu, Sunil Sharma, Pawan Jat, Shakeel and Harish Sharma after the suicide and statements of the deceased family members were taken.

A reward of Rs 10k has also been announced on the accused. Manpur town inspector (TI) Amit Kumar said that a case has already been registered against all the accused in gambling-betting. Harish and Shakeel have been arrested only after the tragic incident. Information was received from an informer on Tuesday afternoon that Shakeel alias Guddu and Pawan Jat were waiting for someone near Choral Dame, so that they can escape towards Khargone through Jam Gate.