 Madhya Pradesh: Prabhat Pheri taken out by Arya Samaj in Mhow
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Prabhat Pheri was taken out by Arya Samaj, Mhow on New Year Pratipada in Mhow city. It ended after flag hoisting and yagya at Arya Samaj Mandir after traversing through the main routes of Mahu city. The Prabhat Pheri turned the atmosphere of the whole city into saffron. International Vedic speaker Prakash Arya, Arya Radheshyam Biyani, Arya Ramlal Prajapati, Dronacharya Dubey sent New Year wishes to all townspeople.

Civil felicitation on Pt Ramprasad Sharma centenary

Civil felicitation will be done by Mhow Civil Abhinandan Samaroh Samiti, on the centenary of Ayurveda expert Sanskrit Acharya Shri Pandit Ramprasad Sharma. Programme co-ordinators Ashok Pardesi and Dinesh Dholi said that the felicitation ceremony of Pandit Ram Prasad Sharm will be held on Thursday. The guest of honour of the ceremony will be BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya , poet Satyanarayan Sattan, RS MP Kavita Patidar, additional police commissioner (ACP) Manish Kapuria and others.



