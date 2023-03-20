Madhya Pradesh: Tribal girl murder accused sent to jail in Mhow

Representative Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): After the remand of the accused in the death of a tribal girl in Gawli Palasia ended, he was sent to jail on Sunday. The police are investigating the case from different points. Investigation of Kavita's mobile seized from the house of the accused is also going on. It has been five days since the death of the deceased Kavita. But till now the PM report has not come in the hands of the police. However, in the short PM report, Kavita's death has been confirmed due to electrocution.

At the same time, the police are also checking the CCTV footage around the house of the accused. On Sunday, the police sent the accused Yadunandan to jail after his remand was over. The police had also seized the mobile of the deceased Kavita from the house of the accused on Saturday. Here, the nearby CCTV footage is being checked to nab the miscreants who pelted stones at the outpost.

According to information, the PM report of the deceased Kavita and Bherulal has not been issued even after five days of the incident. On the night of March 15 there was aerial firing by the police. Bherulal died due to bullet injuries. After the PM report comes, it will be known whether Bherulal died due to police firing or some other reason.

Read Also Bhopal: Assembly likely to witness uproarious scene over Mhow incident today again