 Bhopal: Assembly likely to witness uproarious scene over Mhow incident today again

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Mhow incident is likely to rock the Assembly again when it meets on Monday to take up last week's proceedings of the ongoing Budget Session.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly has been witnessing noisy scenes over ‘murder’ of a tribal girl and death of an 18-year-old tribal youth Merulal in police firing. Not letting the matter die down, the Opposition Congress is all set to continue with its attack on the ruling BJP even on Monday.

A day after the Assembly was adjourned over the Mhow incident, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, MLA Vijaylaxmi Sadho and other Congress leaders had gone to meet the family members of two victims of Mhow incident.

Anticipating the Opposition move, the government is all prepared to face the barrage of allegations. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had already announced the magisterial probe into the incident and Rs 10 Lakh to kin of Merulal. The Congress however is demanding a relief of Rs 1 crore each to both families . The Opposition members had walked out of the House raising the issue of harassment of tribal people. In wake of the Assembly election slated later this year, opposition is bent upon amassing information on Mhow incident to use it as ammunition to target the government. Opposition members are cornering the government over police action against family members of victims for attacking the cops and police station.

It is also being surmised that if Congress MLAs continue to create uproarious scenes in the House over the issue, the treasury bench may recommend the Speaker to wrap up the Assembly Budget session as all the major government works is completed.