MP: Kamal Nath meets victim tribal families in Mhow, announces ₹5 lakh assistance

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath visited Mhow on Saturday, after the death of two tribals-- a 22-year-old girl and an 18-year-old youth, and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to both the families.

He reached Mandleshwar village to meet the family of the 18-year-old Bherulal who died during a clash between police and tribal protesters on wee hours of Thursday. And assured them support.

The PCC chief also met the family of the tribal girl who was allegedly 'gang raped and murdered' in Maheshwar.

Bherulal (18), a labourer and resident of Madhavpura village located on Mhow Mandleshwar Marg, died due to bullet injury in firing by Dongargaon police on Wednesday.

Kamal Nath discussed the matter with victim families and assured them of every possible help. He said that he has discussed the matter with state home minister Narottam Mishra and the cases registered against the victim families will be withdrawn.

“Today I went to Mhow and met the family of the tribal youth killed in police firing and went to Maheshwar to meet the family of the tribal daughter who was murdered. Both the families are in deep sorrow. FIR has been registered against the victims themselves. In view of their suffering, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims”, he said in a series of tweets.