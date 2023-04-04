News Diary Mhow: 25-yr-old dies in accident

Picture for representation

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Muzaffar Ali (25) of Ekta Nagar Pithampur was killed in a road accident in Industrial area police circle Sector 1 on Monday morning.

According to reports, Ali was riding a motorcycle when the speeding bus hit him from behind on Pithampur Housing Board Service Road. He owned a mechanic shop.

On being informed, relatives rushed him to Pithampur Community Health Centre where doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Relatives said that Ali was on way to his shop on the highway, when the bus of Eicher company rammed his bike from behind. Ali’s parents had passed away and he lived with his grandmother. He was the only earning member of the family.

1 killed in road mishap

A speeding car hit five people on Sanjay Jaswari Road at Universal Colony under Highway Outpost of Sector 1 Police Station of Industrial City Pithampur. According to information, the car first hit two youths riding a motorcycle on Sanjay Reservoir Road and then three pedestrians. The car overturned after hitting the ottomans of a nearby house. According to an eyewitness, the car was driven at breakneck speed. Five people were injured. Out of them one succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the car fled from the scene. Police have seized the car.

