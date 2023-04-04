Madhya Pradesh: Local railway admin waiting for nod to start fourth pit line in Mhow

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The local railway administration is awaiting approval for commissioning the 4th pit line in Mhow railway yard. If the proposal gets approval from Western Railway, it will open the way to roll out more trains from Indore.

The railway has almost completed the construction of the third pit line in the Mhow yard. Now preparations are being made to build a fourth pit line there, but the proposal has not been approved yet.

Ratlam division of Railways is engaged in the exercise of getting the fourth pit line approved by the Western Railway headquarters. This will reduce future problems to a great extent. It will also reduce the pressure of maintenance and cleaning and washing of passenger trains on the pit line in Indore railway yard.

Currently, there are only two pit lines in Mhow yard, where maintenance of those trains is being done, which have been extended from Indore to Mhow. These include Mhow-Katra Malwa Superfast, Mhow-Yashwantpur Express, Mhow-Kamakhya Express, Mhow-Nagpur Express and Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Trains.

If the number of pit lines and platforms are increased at Mhow, then the trains maintained or operated up to the city can be extended up to Mhow. Importantly, this will pave the way for starting new trains from the city. Currently, in Mhow, there are two broad gauge platforms and the construction of two new platforms is underway. The new pit line and platform will double the existing capacity of operation of trains from Mhow.

If the fourth pit line is approved, the railway construction department will call tenders for the work. Most of the civil work of the third pit line has been completed. Now only some work related to the tracks is left, which will be completed in the next few days. The real benefit of the third pit line will be available only when Mhow gets a new platform. It will take six months for the new platforms to be ready, official sources said.

