 Indore: Video shows devotees performing havan at Beleshwar Temple minutes before the tragedy
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of devotees performing ‘havan’ minutes before the roof of the stepwell collapsed at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple on the fateful day of March 30 has now come to fore. 

The video shows atleast 40 people including women, men and children sitting around the ‘havan kund’ and offering ‘ahuti’. Elderly women can be seen sitting on chairs at the back of the hall. Beleshwar Temple secretary Murli Sabnani can also be seen in the video while some people are offering prayers to the idols placed in the temple complex. 

Locals have confirmed the authenticity of the video.

Notably, the tragedy had claimed 36 lives.

FIR against Temple Trust president and secretary

After the tragedy last Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said.

Indore Municipal Corporation used bulldozers to raze the illegal structure at the temple early on Monday morning on the instructions of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

