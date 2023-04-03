 WATCH: Bulldozer used to raze illegal structure at Beleshwar temple after 36 lives lost during Ram Navami celebration in Indore
Visuals of the demolition have also surfaced which show two bulldozers razing down the illegal structure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: Indore municipality razes down illegal structure at Beleshwar temple which claimed 36 lives after stepwell collapse | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has bulldozed the illegal structure at Beleshwar Mahadev Temple on Monday, where 36 people died after the stepwell collapsed there last week. Apart from Snehnagar Garden, where the tragedy unfolded, IMC simultaneously took action at three other places as well.

Visuals of the demolition have also surfaced, which show two bulldozers razing down the illegal structure.

The demolition drive began early in the morning, at around 5:00 am, on the instructions of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Indore Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Action against dangerous wells and stepwells

Three other places where action was taken against dangerous stepwells include, Dhakkan Wala Kua, Sukhliya and Gadra Khedi.

Notably, in the wake of the Beleshwar Mahadev tragedy, the district administration had decided to conduct a survey of stepwells and wells in the district to earmark wells that have been covered with a slab or with any other structure and those that have been encroached upon as dangerous structures. 

Devotees sitting on the ground for Ram Navami hawan at Patel Nagar situated Beleshwar Mahadev Temple fell into the stepwell on Thursday when the floor sinked in.

Read Also
DESPAIR, ANGER REIGNS SUPREME IN INDORE AS TEMPLE BAWDI CLAIMS 36 LIVES
article-image

