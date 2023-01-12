News Diary Dewas: Tina wins Miss MP title

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Tina Rathore, a resident of Dewas has won the title of Miss Madhya Pradesh in the 48th state-level senior bodybuilding championship. A competition for Divyangs was also organised. On the achievement, Tina’s guru Rehan Sheikh, Mandeep Singh Panwar, Shahrukh Ali, Ajay Panchal, Sanjana Pandey and best friends congratulated her.

Excise dept registers eight illicit liquor cases

Excise department has registered eight cases of illegal liquor in Dewas district. In a raid conducted by the department's team in the Tonk Khurd village of Dewas, several furnaces and a large quantity of illicit liquor were recovered from the drums. In the proceedings, a total of eight cases were registered under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

120 litres of hand-made liquor and 3500 kilogram of Mahua Lahan were seized and destroyed by the officials. The government is continuously taking strict action against manufacturing, storage, sale and transport of illegal liquor. All the liquor costs Rs 1.9 lakh in the market. Excise sub-inspector Rajkumari Mandloi, Prem Yadav, DP Singh, Umesh Swarnakar and others were involved in the case.