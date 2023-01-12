e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNews Diary Dewas: Tina wins Miss MP title

News Diary Dewas: Tina wins Miss MP title

Excise dept registers eight illicit liquor cases

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Tina Rathore, a resident of Dewas has won the title of Miss Madhya Pradesh in the 48th state-level senior bodybuilding championship. A competition for Divyangs was also organised. On the achievement, Tina’s guru Rehan Sheikh, Mandeep Singh Panwar, Shahrukh Ali, Ajay Panchal, Sanjana Pandey and best friends congratulated her.

Excise dept registers eight illicit liquor cases

Excise department has registered eight cases of illegal liquor in Dewas district. In a raid conducted by the department's team in the Tonk Khurd village of Dewas, several furnaces and a large quantity of illicit liquor were recovered from the drums. In the proceedings, a total of eight cases were registered under the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.

120 litres of hand-made liquor and 3500 kilogram of Mahua Lahan were seized and destroyed by the officials. The government is continuously taking strict action against manufacturing, storage, sale and transport of illegal liquor. All the liquor costs Rs 1.9 lakh in the market. Excise sub-inspector Rajkumari Mandloi, Prem Yadav, DP Singh, Umesh Swarnakar and others were involved in the case.

Read Also
Mumbai Police, IMC shed spotlight on cyber crime among school students
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Four injured in compressor blast in MYH’s blood bank

Indore: Four injured in compressor blast in MYH’s blood bank

Indore: Charred body of man found under Teen Imli bridge

Indore: Charred body of man found under Teen Imli bridge

Global Investors Summit: E-kachra gadi can ‘mop up’ investments too!

Global Investors Summit: E-kachra gadi can ‘mop up’ investments too!

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal RPO steps on gas, issues fresh passport in 2 hours!

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal RPO steps on gas, issues fresh passport in 2 hours!

Indore: Lalbagh morning walkers celebrate annual function 

Indore: Lalbagh morning walkers celebrate annual function 