Mumbai Police, IMC shed spotlight on cyber crime among school students

Mumbai: Children nowadays are online constantly for education, research, social interaction, entertainment, and gaming. They are very vulnerable to cybercrime which is rampant nowadays. Keeping this in mind, the Mumbai Police Cyber Branch and IMC Ladies’ Wing under its initiative - Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai in association with Responsible Netism and supported by Kokuyo Camlin Ltd have initiated Project Cyber Safe Mumbai. The project aims to create awareness of Cyber Safety through a Poster Competition.

The poster competitions on the theme of online safety would be divided into a set of two groups - students of grades 5 to 7 and students of grades 8 to 10. It will be implemented within all schools across Mumbai by January, 2023 and will culminate with an exhibition to display the best posters created by children and displayed across platforms to create awareness about online safety with the objective to make Mumbai cyber safe.

Explaining the #cybersafemumbai project DCP Cyber Mumbai said that Awareness is the key to prevention of the cyber crime. If someone falls prey to cybercrime then Immediate reporting to 1930 and www.cybercrime.gov.in which will help to investigate well and recover the money.

Speaking about the project Mrs. Roma Singhania – President, IMC Ladies’ Wing stated," Every child is unique. They all want different things from their online experience, and they all deal with danger in different ways. Since the internet is an inseparable part of childhood, it is better to take internet safety as an important consideration. It is imperative that we make children armed with information on how to protect themselves in the cyber space."

Elaborating on the Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai project, Mrs. Bharti Gandhi - Chairperson of the Committee, said - "Safety of children is a must for any progressive society beit online or in physical. To make our maximum city maximum safe the entire city needs to come together. Let us join hands and resolve to make a better place for our children and grandchildren."

Since we had an overwhelming response and several requests from schools, we have extended the submission date. Schools can now submit their posters by January 25th, 2023.

School Registration link – https://forms.gle/rDRKihaMyfJy2J67A

Teachers from schools to select best 2 entries of each group of their school (4 entries per school) and fill up google form https://forms.gle/9d8gUX2BbgxZYXP97 with details of the winning sequence, the name, standard of the student, school and teachers’ name.

Contact us for or any further details / queries or assistance at – Responsible Netism – 8433701077 / info@responsiblenetism.org IMC Ladies’ Wing Office – 9820995375 / ladieswing@imcnet.org.