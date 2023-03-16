News Diary Dewas: Discom recovers Rs 22.59 lakh by seizing 285 motorcycles

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Transmission and Maintenance Division, Dewas has recovered Rs 22.59 lakh in 16 days by confiscating motorcycles of 285 defaulting consumers with an outstanding amount of Rs 60 lakh.

The action of such seizure and attachment is going on in Dewas division’s Kshipra, Barotha, Sirolia, Vijayganjmadi, Singavada and Doublechowki areas, said executive engineer Jitendra Bharti adding that such recovery action has been initiated against defaulters who have not paid the dues even after notice being issued to them.

The executive engineer has appealed to defaulting consumers to pay the arrears. Disconnected connections are being checked even at night and videography is being done, so that if such consumers are found using electricity illegally, statutory action can be taken against them.

Jai Meena, Adhya Tiwari to lead state senior soft tennis teams

Madhya Pradesh Soft-tennis Association secretary, Vishwamitra awardee and men's team coach Sudesh Sangate said that the state team will participate in the 19th national senior (Men/Women) soft-tennis competition to be held in Bhubaneswar, Orissa from March 19 to 23.

For the same, state association announced the state senior men’s and women’s team. Sangate informed that Jai Meena will lead the men’s squad, while Adhya Tiwari will lead the women’s team in the championship.

The squads are (Men) - Jai Meena (captain), Aditya Dubey, Yogesh Chaudhary, Rajveer Nagar Abhishek Parihar, Yashpal Singh Panwar, Awadhesh Joshi and Tanishk Rathore.

In women's, Adhya Tiwari (captain), Tushita Singh, Anjali Verma, Anshika Kanojia, Khalida Qureshi, Anushka Dawande, Nandani Sharma and Vaishnavi Raghuvanshi.

The women's team will be coached by Gaurav Kadam and manager would be Preeti Pawar.

