 Madhya Pradesh: Annual prize distribution held at Central India Academy in Dewas
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Annual prize distribution held at Central India Academy in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Annual prize distribution held at Central India Academy in Dewas

The programme was inaugurated by the principal of the school Rita Singh and director Charanjit Singh Arora by garlanding a picture of Goddess Saraswati.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The annual prize distribution ceremony of Central India Academy, Dewas from classes Nursery, LKG, UKG, and first and second class, was held in which the students presented a lively programme in colourful dresses.

The programme was inaugurated by the principal of the school Rita Singh and director Charanjit Singh Arora by garlanding a picture of Goddess Saraswati.

After that, prizes were distributed to the tiny tots, and games were also organised for parents on this occasion, in which they participated enthusiastically.

The principal of the institution, Rita Singh in her address highlighted the role of parents in the all-around development of their children through parenting tips such as inculcating self-respect, social skills, mental health, etc. in their children and wished the children a bright future.

The programme was conducted by teachers Jyoti Pathak and Prachi Juvekar and the vote of thanks was delivered by Karnika Jain.

Read Also
News Diary Dewas: Lions Club gifts LED to Divyang School
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Indore: Dealers’ agents approach RTO over delay in vehicle transfer

Indore: Dealers’ agents approach RTO over delay in vehicle transfer

Murder or accident? Girl electrocuted says short post-mortem report but probe on for clarity

Murder or accident? Girl electrocuted says short post-mortem report but probe on for clarity

Vimukta Sharma Case: Jolted Indore to handover petition to Prez

Vimukta Sharma Case: Jolted Indore to handover petition to Prez