News Diary Dewas: Lions Club gifts LED to Divyang School

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The members of Lions Club Dewas Gold presented an LED to the Divyang School of the city. On this occasion, club president Dr Sushma Arora, secretary Anita Rajput, treasurer Kalpana Singh, Taruna Jat, Hina Rathor, Sapna Raghuvanshi, Reena Chaudhary, Monika Rana, Bhumika Sharma, Hemlata Verma and others were also present.

Food samples collected during anti-adulteration drive

The Food Safety and Drugs Department, Dewas collected food samples from various dairies and sweet shops as a part of the anti-adulteration drive on Tuesday.

Designated officer Nirmala Somkunwar said that during the campaign, samples of chocolates, milk, paneer, sweets and milk cake have been collected from Maa Chamunda Milk Point, Pooja Milk And Milk Products, Kamal Dairy And Creamery Saifi Marg. These samples have been sent to the state food testing laboratory in Bhopal.

Nirmala Somkunwar added that samples of milk were also collected from Sanskar Dairy, Patel Dairy, Shri Lakshminarayan Dairy and Indore Dugdh Sangh Sahakari Sanstha for testing. Action will continue in the district under the campaign to get rid of adulteration, said Somkunwar.

BJP Kisan Morcha executive committee constituted

The new executive committee of Dewas Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha was constituted on Tuesday.

This committee was constituted by Kisan Morcha junior circle president Rahul with the cosent of Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar, BJP district president Rajeev Khandelwal and BJP Kisan Morcha district president Shivraj Singh Gohil.

Recommendation of BJP circle president Sachin Joshi, circle general secretary Ganesh Patel and Rahul Dayma were also taken.

Darshan Kumawat, Prakash Thakur Mama, Ajay Aggarwal, Rahul Gaur, Bablu Darbar and Sanjay Prajapati have been nominated as vice presidents.

Pankaj Devalia and Surendra Thakur have been appointed as general secretaries.