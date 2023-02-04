News Diary Dewas: Angawadi workers continue dharna

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Ranjana Rana, national vice president of the All India Anganwadi Workers Federation, stated that since January 23 in Dewas district, Anganwadi Workers and Sahayika Karyakartas Union have been protesting at Manduk Pushkar.

Worker assistants are sitting on dharna in all tehsils of Udaynagar, Bagli, Khategaon, Kannod, Sonkachh, Hatpipliya, and Tonk Khurd.

A memorandum has been given to all MLAs in the district, and the MLAs have stated that they will bring the concerns to the Chief Minister's attention.

District president Rani Singh, state executive president Sanjana Parsai, former state vice president Sneh Lata Gaur, vice president Rukmani Yadav, district vice president Uma Tiwari, city president Zarina Khan, Sharmila Thakur, Lalita Mujadia, and all district workers were present.

'Govt Depts asked to pay property tax as soon as possible'

Dewas Municipal Council commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan presided over a meeting with officers of various departments about property tax on government buildings at the municipality office here on Friday.

He directed the officers to resolve the situation within two days. All departmental officers were also instructed to settle the taxes as soon as possible.

Chauhan reviewed the documents of government buildings that owed property taxes. T Prateek Rao, assistant collector and corporation additional commissioner, and treasury officers were also present at this meeting.

Lokendra Singh Solanki, the head of the Property Tax Department, provided detailed information about property tax arrears. He also provided information on buildings that had failed to pay their property taxes.

