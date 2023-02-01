Madhya Pradesh: EV expo in Dewas from Friday

Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): To enhance the quality of air in Dewas, an electric vehicle (EV) expo is being organised by the Municipal Corporation under National Clean Air Programme from February 3 to 5 at Sayaji Dwar in Dewas. Electric vehicle dealers from Indore-Dewas will display their electric vehicles in this exhibition. Driving an electric vehicle can help to reduce the carbon footprint because as zero tailpipe emissions.

Brands including Ather Energy, TSM Engineering Private Limited, Star Global Bhopal, SJ Electric Vehicles Indore, Tata Motors, E Cycle World, Piaggio Electric Auto-Indore, Atul Auto Limited- Dewas, Mahindra Motors, Shubh Mandhan Auto Pvt Ltd and others will present their EV in Dewas.

Interested residents can see for themselves electronic cycles, motors, cars, chargers and purchase them here. The main objective of this expo is to encourage residents to use electric vehicles which will bring more improvement in the air quality of the city. A rally of electric vehicles will also be taken out to encourage common citizens to use electric vehicles. Along with this, loans like financial aid will be provided to customers.