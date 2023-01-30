Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Cycling Club felicitates 20 best pedallers

FP Photo |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A ceremony to felicitate 20 best cyclists of the district was organised by the Dewas Cycling Club at Kinder Higher Secondary School. The state's first 11 cyclists, who have won medals at the world level, belong to this club, said the organizer Hemant Verma. He further said that Dewas Cycling Club was established with the aim to promote cycling in the district and the results began to emerge within two years. Chief conservator of forest PN Mishra was present as the chief guest. GST Commissioner, Indore Vijay Sohni and District Governor of Innerwheel Club Shashi Gupta were present as the special guests. The programme was presided over by Amarjeet Singh Khanuja. Cyclists including Bharti Badodia, Mukesh Pathak, Sunil Solanki, RB Singh, Bharat Asati, Rajesh Hirani, Hemant Verma, Ashish Gupta and others were also present.

