Madhya Pradesh: Action will be taken against major defaulters of property tax in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): This was said by the municipal council commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan while conducting a surprise inspection at recovery camps of property tax. Notably, special recovery camps are being set up by the revenue department in the wards to obtain property tax from owners. During the inspection, it was found that the employees of the department are unable to fulfil the target of collecting property taxes from defaulters. Due to the continuous decline in the recovery of taxes, commissioner Chauhan has guided the revenue employees to take strict action like attachment of property of major defaulters. He also guided employees to discontinue the tap connection in case of non-deposition of water tax. Assistant collector and corporation additional commissioner T Prateek Rao along with deputy engineer Dilip Malviya were also present.

