Madhya Pradesh: Collector directs officials to apprise beneficiaries of Vikas Yatra in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Dewas collector Rishav Gupta chaired a time-limit (TL) meeting at collectorate on Monday. The collector reviewed the progress of various schemes and instructed officials to spread awareness among beneficiaries regarding Vikas Yatra, to be held in the district. As the meeting, Gupta directed officials concerned to make a route chart for Vikas Yatra to be conducted from February 1 to 20. Public representatives, social workers and citizens of the district will participate in the yatra.

Information about activities carried out under the yatra would be uploaded on the CM Helpline portal. The main objective of the rally is to spread awareness about the various government schemes for the benefit of citizens. Jal Jeevan Mission also came up for review at the meeting. The collector inquired about complaints registered on the CM Helpline portal and asked officials to redress the grievances immediately. Officials of municipality and administration attended the meeting.

