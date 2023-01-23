Madhya Pradesh: Missing teenager traced, found living with husband in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old Ayushi Rathore, who went missing in June last year, and was initially believed to be dead, was found living with her husband in Dewas.

The couple was brought to Manpur and after the girl’s consent she was allowed to leave with her parents. Earlier, a body of a girl of similar physique was found in a bag near Chambal River and the parents of Ayushi and Manpur police had identified it as the body of Ayushi. The parents of the girl had then performed her last rites. A little later, the police got information that the body was not of Ayushi but of some other girl named Shivani of Sagore Kuti village.

Investigation was again started in the Ayushi missing case. Police have now found the girl and her boyfriend Sohan Dodiya, also of Manpur, living together in Dewas. Manpur police was continuously looking for the missing girl , said Manpur TI Amit Kumar. The location of Ayushi’s mobile phone was found near Mata Tekri in Dewas. A police team reached there and showed the photograph of the girl at the bus stand, auto stand and various other places in that area. Ayushi and Sohan were found in a house.

The duo admitted having married but since the case was registered, the couple was brought to Manpur. Ayushi’s parents were called, and she agreed to go with them. The police had announced a reward of 10,000 for sharing any information about Ayushi’s whereabouts.

