Madhya Pradesh: Around 500 people undergo health check-up at camp in Mhow

Dr Nishant Khare said that such health camps in rural areas should be conducted on a regular basis.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A health check-up camp was organised in Choral village of Mhow on Sunday. More than 500 residents underwent health examinations at the camp organised at the forest department office of Choral, said  Dharnaka Yuva Manch chief  Ram Kishore Shukla. Ophthalmologist Dr Anshu Khare, Pediatrician Dr Nikunja Sule, Dr Ram Ashish Shukla, orthopedist Upendra Tiwari, nose-ear-throat specialist Dr Sachin Dubey, dentist Honey Shukla and others gave free-of-cost services at the camp. Addressing the camp, Dr Nishant Khare said that such health camps in rural areas should be conducted on a regular basis. This will help locals to get correct health services from well-known doctors, he added.     

article-image

