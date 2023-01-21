Madhya Pradesh: Army arms & equipment display starts at Garrison Ground in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition of military arms, ammunition and equipment was organised at the Garrison ground on Saturday. Artillery guns, BMP vehicles, rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns, small arms and all equipment that help an infantryman on the battleground were displayed in the exhibition. Mhow Cantonment board office superintendent Satish Agrawal told that today was just a rehearsal of the exhibition and it will start from Sunday and will continue till January 26.

A large number of people from all walks of life and all age groups saw the exhibition. As the Army had not publicised about free entry to the civilians, turnout was very low on Saturday but as people came to know, it is expected that they will come in large numbers from Sunday onwards. NCC cadets and children of schools that were practising for the Republic Day parade saw the exhibition on Saturday. They not only saw the arms but also took them in their hands and felt proud in clicking selfies.

