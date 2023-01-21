Madhya Pradesh: Annual Sports Day organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The annual Sports Day was organised at Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Indore. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Suhas S Joshi, director, Indian Institute of Technology and chairman, Kendriya Vidyalaya. Other special guests from IIT Indore were Sureshchandra Thakur, assistant registrar, Pradeep Agarwal, joint registrar, Finance Department and chief medical officer Dr. . Shilpa Raut. The chief guest was received by the children of Scouts and Guides of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT under the guidance of principal Bohre, Scout Master Dinesh Patel and Vandana Acharya.

Principal Bohre gave a welcome speech by giving flower plants and heartily congratulating the guests. The chief guest Suhas S Joshi formally announced the start of the games by lighting the sports torch. The students of all the four houses of the school did a marchpast. After that, the athletics activities started with the 100 meters race. In which the students who got first, second and third place were awarded medals by the chief guest. Other sports activities included 400 meters relay race, 800 m, and 1600 m race and high. For the children of the primary section, frog races and 50 m and 100 m races were organised.

Media in-charge Vandana Acharya said that on this occasion, the children presented welcome songs, dance and yoga as part of the cultural programme and this event was organised at Sports Complex IIT Campus Indore. The principal congratulated the entire Kendriya Vidyalaya family for successfully organising the Sports Day. Pradeep Agarwal, joint registrar, IIT Indore announced the conclusion of the Annual Sports Day 2022. The vote of thanks was given by sports teacher Satyanarayan Tekam. On this occasion, Pooja Srivastava, principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Mhow was also present to encourage the children.

