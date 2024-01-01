NEW YEAR 2024: Red Carpet Welcome To Visitors At Mahakal Temple  

A huge rush of people was evident outside the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Lakhs of devotees reached here on Sunday to celebrate the New Year by having basmaarti darshan and taking a glimpse of the presiding deity at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. The last Bhasmaaarti of the year 2023 was performed at the temple on the wee hours of Sunday.

In view of huge inflow of people, the temple management committee has made temporary changes in the entry arrangements. Red carpets have been rolled out on the entry routes. The paid darshan of Rs 250 per visitor has been suspended. Devotees will benefit from moving bhasma aarti darshan and these arrangements will remain free till January 5.

The arrival of devotees from all over the country to Mahakal Temple started in the last week of December. The temple administration has made arrangements to provide convenient darshan to the devotees coming to the temple on the last day of the year and the first day of the New Year. The special thing is that this time there will be a separate queue arrangement to see Shri Mahakal Mahalok.

Those visitors who want to see only Shri Mahakal Mahalok, will enter in a separate line from Chardham Temple and enter through Pinaki Gate. For the convenience of the devotees, prasad counters have been set up on the road from Bade Ganesh to Harsiddhi intersection. Tent and mating arrangements have been made from Chardham Temple parking lot to Shaktipath, from Triveni Mandapam to Manasarovar Bhawan.

The early darshan ticket system of Rs 250 will be closed for the general public on December 31 and January 1 in Mahakal Temple. Only VIPs coming as per protocol will have the facility of early darshan tickets. Similarly, Nandi Hall will also remain closed on both days. Only the most VVIPs will be allowed to have darshan from Nandi Hall.

Parking for people coming from outside has been made at Karkaraj Parking, Bhil Samaj Dharamshala, and Kalota Samaj Dharamshala.

Similarly, for the vehicles coming from Indore Road, parking arrangements have been made on the right side of Rudraksh Hotel, at Housing Board ground at Government Engineering College Tiraha, at Haat Bazaar below Harifatak Bridge, Meghdoot parking, Engineering College ground, and Prashantidham. Bus service has been provided from these parking lots.