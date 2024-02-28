New Credit Card Trick To Dupe People: Cyber Criminals Cheat People By Explaining Benefit Of Closing Credit Card

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cybercriminals have found a new way to cheat people by explaining to them the benefits of closing or surrendering credit cards. Till now, these criminals used to cheat people in the name of increasing credit card limits and redeeming reward points, but in three recent cases, people fell victim to fraud after they received calls from conmen, who posed themselves as bank officers and duped them after receiving OTPs and card details. The crime branch has returned Rs 9 lakh to the nine complainants so far.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said that many complaints of online fraud by the conmen, who posed as bank officers, were received within the last six months. In 9 complaints, the crime branch managed to return the entire money to the complainants in their bank accounts. Three out of nine complaints were about online fraud by conmen by explaining to the victims the benefits of closing credit cards.

A woman named Jaya had lodged a complaint that she lost Rs 51,000 after she received a call from a person posing as a bank officer who explained the benefits of closing the credit card. He took her card details on the pretext of closing it and managed to steal money from it.

In another complaint, a person was duped of Rs 34,000 by a con man, who informed that he was an officer of credit card department and told him to close the card to get rid of repaying bills.

Working professional Chaitanya was duped of Rs 32,000 by a caller. The accused posed as a credit card officer and told him to close his credit card. He took his OTP and other details and managed to steal money from the card. In all the complaints, the police have returned the entire money to the victims.

Conned on the pretext of redeeming reward points, increasing limits

A woman named Saloni lodged a complaint that she lost Rs 1 lakh to a caller who stole her money on the pretext of redeeming the reward points from the credit card. Another woman named Kiran was duped of Rs 23,000 on the pretext of increasing the limit of her credit card. One Anil lost Rs 70,000 when the caller promised to redeem his reward points. Pradeeep had lost Rs 3.2 lakh after he relied on the call from the conmen. Ravi was duped of Rs 2 lakh after he shared his OTP and other details with the conmen, who assured him to increase the credit limit of his card. One Poonam was duped of Rs 52,000 after he received a call from a person, who posed himself as a bank officer and told him to activate his card.