Neemuch: Priest, his wife found dead under suspicious circumstance

Ratangarh (Neemuch): Panic gripped Aalori village in Neemuch district on Saturday after the body of a 50-year-old priest and his wife were found under suspicious circumstances at a temple premises.

While priest Kailash Garg, a priest of Ramdev temple, was found hanging in a room of the temple, his wife Rekha’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at some distance.

An axe has also been recovered near Rekha’s body, a police source said.

The incident came to the fore on Saturday morning, when a watchman of the temple found Kailash’s body hanging in the room. He informed the villagers, who alerted the police.

The villagers told the police that Kailash was soft-spoken and didn’t have any dispute with anyone in the village.

The police said that bodies had been sent for autopsy and a probe into the incident was on.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 02:11 PM IST