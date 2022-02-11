Bhopal: Health official caught in Lokayukta net accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): A civic health official was caught on Friday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a trader for permitting him to sell plastic bags in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said.

Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh directed that both the accused officials be suspended, official sources said

Ajay Shravan, an assistant health officer of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month from a trader for permitting him to run his plastic bag business, said Manu Vyas, superintendent of police, Lokayukta.

The trader then tipped off the anti-corruption agency, he said.

Sharavan's assistant, cleanliness supervisor Satish Tank was called at the railway station to collect the bribe amount and the moment he took the money, the Lokayukta team caught him red-handed, the official said.

A search was later conducted at the accused official's house, where the police found household goods worth Rs 32.89 lakh, jewellery worth Rs 2.28 lakh and Rs 12,290 cash, he said.

A case was registered against the official under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are underway, the official added.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh directed suspension of Ajay Shravan, an assistant health officer and his assistant, cleanliness supervisor Satish Tank, who accepted money on behalf of Shravan, official sources said.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:29 PM IST