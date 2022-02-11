Bhopal: Four MP boxers selected in National Camp to prepare for Asian Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four boxers from Madhya Pradesh State Academy have been selected for the National Junior and Youth Camp for the Asian Junior and Youth Championship scheduled to be held in Jordan on February 27, said the officials from the academy on Thursday. The camp is starting from February 10.

In junior category, Rishabh Singh has been selected in 80 kg weight category and Anchal Singh has been selected in more than 80 kg weight category. In the youth category, Aman Singh Bisht has been selected in above 92 kg weight category and Anand Yadav in 54 kg category.

The camp for junior category will be held at Rohtak in Haryana while the youth categoryboxers will camp at Sports Authority of India Bhopal.

All four players have been training under MP Boxing Academyís coach Roshanlal.

Roshanlal said, All these boxers are excellent in their respective categories and will probably claim medals at Asian junior and youth championships. They continued their practice even during the lockdown.

Aman had started boxing from a very tender age. But due to his weight, he never got a chance to fight in sub-junior category. He has waited for five years for this opportunity. He had recently claimed a bronze for the nation in Dubai, he added.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:31 AM IST