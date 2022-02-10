Bhopal: Skipper Sharma's 3-wicket gig helps to win DGP XI Mayank Chaturvedi trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): DGP XI bagged the trophy of 21st Mayank Chaturvedi Cricket Championship in departmental category defeating DRP Line on Wednesday.

DGP XI won the toss and chose to bat. They put up a score of 161 runs, losing 8 wickets with Manjeet Thakurís 38 not-out and Vinay Vermaís 35 runs. Vijay contributed 22 runs to the score. Adarsh ??Singh, Firoz and Vishal from DRP Line took 2 wickets each.

Chasing the score, DRP Line collapsed hitting only 76 runs in 14 overs. DGP XIís skipper KG Sharma took three wickets, delivering three overs and giving only 13 runs.

Captain of DRP Deepak Patil and top order batter Saurabh tried to reach a respectable score contributing 25 and 29 runs respectively but to no avail. Skipper Sharma was selected as the man of the match of his explosive bowling.

Individual trophy:

Man of the match : KG Sharma (DGP XI)

Best bowler: Ritik Mishra (Hydro Electricity)

Best batter: Pragya Ballere (DGP XI)

Player of the tournament: KG Sharma (DGP XI)

