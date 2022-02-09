Bhopal: Youth from Panna district commits suicide in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth from Panna district allegedly committed suicide in Bhopal late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Chhola Mandir locality. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Police’s preliminary investigation suggests that the youth identified as Vivek Rai wanted to marry with his elder brother’s sister-in-law. But, she married another youth in Sehore district.

According to police, Rai, a resident of Panna district, reached Bhopal Tuesday night to meet his elder brother Mukesh, who lives in Bhopal and works with a private firm.

Police said that Rai went to dussehra ground and consumed poisonous substances. While he was returning back home, he fell on the ground. A passerby who spotted him informed his parents.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 04:10 PM IST