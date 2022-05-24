Neemuch: Murder of mentally challenged person; accused posed as CBI officer, 6 booked for circulating assault video

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man, accused of killing a mentally challenged elderly person here in Neemuch last week, had allegedly posed as a CBI officer and forced a minor boy to record his video when he hit the victim while seeking to know his identity, police said on Tuesday.

The police also registered a case against a WhatsApp group administrator and five others who allegedly circulated the video on social media.

Bhawarlal Jain, 65, a mentally challenged resident of Sarsi village in Ratlam district, had gone missing on May 16 after visiting a religious programme at Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

He was found dead on May 19 in MP's Neemuch district.

His family members later came across a video in which the accused, Dinesh Kushwaha (38), was purportedly seen slapping Jain repeatedly, asking if the latter's name was "Mohammed" and demanding to see his Aadhaar card.

Kushwaha was arrested after Jain's family approached the police with the video on May 20, officials said.

Kushwaha had allegedly threatened a minor boy while posing as a CBI officer and forced him to shoot the video in which he was seen slapping the victim, Manasa police station in-charge K L Dangi said.

The police have also registered a case against six people, including the administrator of a WhatsApp group named 'Swachh Bharat', under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for circulating the objectionable video on social media, the official said.

After the incident last week, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath had raised questions over the law-and-order situation in the state and claimed the accused was associated with the ruling BJP.

However, BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal had said "an accused is an accused and it has nothing to do with the party politics".

He had also said that the state government will not spare anyone involved in such acts.

NEEMUCH’S GOOD SAMARITANS: Cops ensure 'respectable last rites’ for 70-year-old

Neemuch police showed their generous side before the society as they ensured ‘respectable last rites’ for a 70-year-old person after his kin expressed inability to cremate the body.

According to information, Bhagchand, 70, son of Ghisalal Meghwal, a native of Karunda village, Rajasthan was admitted to the district hospital and was undergoing treatment there for the last one month. After the death of Bhagchand, police attempted to search for his family members and found that the deceased belonged to Rajasthan. During further investigation, police came to know about his brother Meghraj who resides in Chaldu village in Neemuch.

When the police approached him, he expressed his inability to cremate the body as his financial condition is very poor and he earns his livelihood by begging.

After this, the police team of Baghana police station came forward and performed the last rites of Bhagchand with the help of the municipality. Bhagchand bid adieu to his brother with tearful eyes.

Two killed, two injured in Neemuch road accident

Two persons were killed and two seriously injured after an SUV in which they were travelling overturned, police said.

Police informed that the incident took place near Gaushala on Neemuch – Chittakheda road at around 11.30 pm and the deceased were identified as Ayush, son of Vimal Garg and Akshay, son of Kamal Garg, both residents of Siddhivinayak Colony. Saurabh, son of Omprakash Goyal, a resident of Krushna Nagar was seriously injured and was referred to Udaipur while Akash, son of Jitendra Soni, a resident of Vikas Nagar who got minor injuries too was hospitalised.

On getting information about this accident, a pall of gloom descended on the traders’ fraternity as both Ayush and Akshay are the sons of traders of the town.

Many traders and members of the Agrawal community rushed to both Ayush and Akshay’s place and consoled the bereaved families. Kamal Garg is the president of Baghana Agrawal Samaj.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Neemuch: Bangla Bagicha residents threaten local body poll boycott

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:02 PM IST