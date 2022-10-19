Neemuch: Memorandum submitted to postpone board exams

Representative Image |

Neemuch(Madhya Pradesh): A memorandum has been submitted by non-government organisations (NGO) to postpone board examinations of 5th and 8th standard regarding reimbursement of fees to be credited under Right to Education (RTE) Act. Notably, a memorandum was handed over to the collector’s representative.

Addressing the Chief Minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and district education minister, they demanded to pay the pending tuition fees of private schools from the past two sessions before Diwali.

They also want the government to keep schools completely free from integrated scholarship mapping registration and other scholarship-related work. Also, the procedure of payment of the scholarship should be arranged like the National Scholarship Portal. Till that time, they asked to postpone the said classes’ board examinations.