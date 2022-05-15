Neemuch: Man gets triple life term for raping 16-year-old girl

NEEMUCH (Madhya Pradesh): A special POCSO court in Neemuch, on Friday, sentenced a 23-year-old man to triple life imprisonment for sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl on June 26, 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Special public prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan told the honourable court that on June 26, 2020, the victim went missing from her house in Morka village in Neemuch district. The family members looked for her but when they failed to find her they filed a complaint at the Jawad police station saying that a 23-year-old man from the same slum cluster is the prime suspect.

The accused was subsequently charged under relevant provisions, including sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the prosecutor added. Police nabbed the prime suspect and recovered the minor girl who was sent to a rehabilitation centre on June 30, 2020. The victim revealed that the accused raped and physically tortured her repeatedly on the pretext of marriage. A medical test of both the victim and the accused was carried out and their DNA samples were collected. The court, in its decision, was of the view that ‘the minor became the victim of the sexual ambition of man and the offence committed by the accused is " heinous in nature".

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 10:55 PM IST