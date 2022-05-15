Bhopal: Crush criminals, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surprised the officials in the state as he convened a meeting at 7 am on Sunday. Officials in the meeting included collectors and SPs of all districts besides district heads of energy department and water supply department. The meeting was held through video conferencing.

The chief minister reiterated that criminals should be crushed and there should be zero tolerance in corruption-related cases. “Those posted in the field, be it SP, IG, collector or commissioner - they all have to perform. Poaching doesn’t happen once. They (poachers) should be identified. Whether they are poachers, gambling syndicate, drug peddlers, cow smugglers or sellers of illicit alcohol, they should be crushed,” Chouhan said.

“There shouldn’t be any delay in action against crime. This was the reason that IG Gwalior was given marching orders yesterday. A review on crime control will be held soon, added Chouhan.

Chouhan said that meeting was held at 7 am so that one can begin the routine work at 10 am. “The early meeting of the officials should bring a new dawn for people of the state,” he said.

The chief minister denied that was electricity shortage in the state. He asked officials to take strict action against people involved in power theft.

Addressing the CEOs of district panchayats, Chouhan said that projects like Amrit Sarovar, Livelihood Mission, MNREGA, rural housing schemes and construction and maintenance of water reservoirs should be taken up on priority. He told officials that he was in direct touch with people and therefore he should not be given incorrect information about execution of welfare projects.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 07:24 PM IST