Neemuch: Man gets 2-yr jail for swinging sword at public place

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 09:24 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sandhya Maravi in Neemuch sentenced two years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for swinging a sword at a public place and threatening local residents.

ADOP Ritesh Kumar Sompura said that the incident took place near Nageshwar Pan Shop located near Samta square in Neemuch district. Rameshwar Chandel, the head constable posted at Neemuch Cantt police station Neemuch Kent, received a tip-off that a man was swinging a sword at passers-by near Samta Square. The 34-year-old man identified as Ajay Sharma (34), a resident of Pathan colony, Malhargarh of Mandsaur district , was detained with the sword.

The man was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and produced before Neemuch local court. Police and prosecution presented strong evidence and witnesses before the court to secure a conviction.

