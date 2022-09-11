Neemuch: Timely medical help saves woman bitten by snake

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 09:46 PM IST
Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman working in fields was bitten by a snake and was saved after immediately undergoing treatment at the district hospital, in Neemuch district.

As per information received, the victim identified as Rekha Dangi, wife of Shivnarayan Dangi (25), hailing from Kundala, had gone to agricultural fields located in Manasa village at around 4 pm on Saturday where she was bitten by a venomous snake.

She experienced intense pain, redness, swelling, and bleeding. Acting promptly, the kin rushed her to the government hospital, Manasa from where she was referred to Neemuch district hospital owing to her critical condition.

Dr Heman Patidar told that the unexpected spotting of reptiles, especially snakes, increases during monsoon, thereby rising snake bite cases, especially in rural areas. Death due to snake bites can be prevented if a patient is brought to the nearest health facility for anti-snake venom as early as possible.

