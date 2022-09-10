Doda chura worth Rs 35 L seized on Neemuch-Nimbahera Highway

Representative Photo |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Nayagaon Police Station officials succeeded in nabbing a smuggler carrying DodaChura from Neemuch-Nimbahera Highway on Saturday.

During the investigation, police confiscated about 19 quintals of said drugs worth rupees 35, 58, 000 from the Bolero pickup-vehicle numbered RJ 28G A33 96. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Dinesh son of Gopal Berwa, a resident of Ghana tehsil, Bhinay district, Ajmer.

According to information, the cops had already reached the spot after receving information provided by the informer of illegal drug transportation. Later, as soon as the said vehicle reached the spot near Kaan village, police nabbed the accused.

Notably, the action was completed under the guidance of Nayagaon, Jawad station in-charge Rajesh Singh Chauhan. Sub inspector Sonu Mishra, head constable Rajesh Parmar, head constable driver Surendra Singh, constable Virendra Singh, and others also played a commendable role during the investigation. Miscreant Dinesh will be soon interrogated by the officials.

Read Also Lumpy Virus enters Neemuch district