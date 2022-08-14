Neemuch: Farewell given to CRPF DIG on transfer to J&K

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A warm farewell was given by social worker Ashok Arora, Ganganagar to DIG CRPF group centre RS Rawat after he was transferred to Srinagar, J&K. The three-year-long tenure of DIG Rawat in Neemuch district ended on a very emotional note. Ashok Arora bid him a warm farewell by presenting him a bouquet.

On this occasion, DIG Rawat said that the CRPF group centre was first established in Neemuch. He considers himself fortunate enough to work here. He will forever cherish valuable memories of the group centre in Neemuch, he said and added that he is looking forward to his new role and the interesting things it will hopefully bring.

It is worth mentioning that DIG Rawat has done remarkable work during his tenure from road construction to plantation work. DIG Rawatalso felicitated social worker Arora by presenting him with a memento and a CRPF cap.

